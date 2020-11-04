General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Institute of Procurement suspends sacked PPA boss Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Former PPA boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei

More coals of fire have been heaped on the head of embattled CEO of the Public Procurement Authority following his dismissal by President Akufo-Addo.



Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply has suspended Adjenim Boateng Adjei as a member.



Earlier, a report by the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) discovered a conflict of interest against Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal in the report said: “on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.”



Based on this malpractice, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated his contract in a letter dated Friday, October 30, 2020.



According to a DailyGuide report, the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply in a statement said “In view of the aforementioned and subsequent breach of Article 13 of GIPS’ Code of Ethics pertinent to conflicts of interest, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei is thus suspended as a member of the Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply. The Institution will update the public on any subsequent action it might take in future on this matter.”



“Placed on record that prior to the commencement of investigations by CHRAJ, GIPS activated its internal procedures in line with its Constitution and Code of Ethics by extending a formal invitation to Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei to meet with the Disciplinary Committee but the latter failed to honour the invitation without justifiable cause,” the statement added.



The dismissal and suspension of the former PPA boss was as a result of an investigative piece titled ‘Contracts for Sale’ conducted by an investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.



The documentary revealed that some contracts given out by PPA were hijacked by a company owned by Mr Adjei.

