Ghana Institute of Planning elects new executives at the 52nd Annual General Meeting

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: Christopher Sam, Contributor

The Ghana Institute of Planning (GIP) has elected new national executives to stir its affairs for the next two years. The election was conducted during the just-ended 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute held at the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) on Thursday, November 16, 2023.



Pln. Percy Anaab Bukari (FGIP) was elected as President. The first and second vice Presidents were Pln. Dr. Stephen Appiah Takyi and Pln. Kekeli Kofi Amedzro respectively. The other elected executives were Pln. Kenneth Yaoh Ketor for Honorary Secretary, Pln. Wilfred Ebo Sam-Awortwe (Assistant Secretary), Pln Anthony Kanyi Foli-Adade (Treasure) and Pln. Jalil Mahama (PRO). Pln. Dr. Dennis Puorideme was co-opted to serve as the Editor of the journal of the Institute.



GIP is the professional body for planners and records at the Office of Registrar of Companies (ORC), indicating that it was the first professional body registered in Ghana under the Professional Bodies Registration Decree, 1973 (NRCD 143).



Its members are spread across all spheres of national structures and organs of governments as well as the private sector.



The outgone, Pln. Mohammed A. Damba encouraged the new executives to continue strengthening the foundation his administration built for the Institute to contribute to national development. Pln Damba served as the President of the Institute for the past four years.



During his tenure, the Institute has introduced several reforms such as a continuing professional development programme, the creation of a Planning Technician class, and a structured membership admission system. He tasked his successor to prioritize the creation of a journal for the Institute to help. disseminate professional planning research and practice to relevant stakeholders.



The new President promised to continue to work hard to raise the profile of the Institute. He asked members of the Institute to support his administration for the betterment of professional planning practice in Ghana.