Ghana Institute of Engineers, women in engineering chapter launched in Obuasi

Regional News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

Six engineers were sworn into office as interim executives at a serene ceremony, which marked the inauguration of the Obuasi chapter of the Ghana Institute of Engineers (GhIE) and Women in Engineering. (WinE – Obuasi).



This is on the heels of a promise made by the Senior Manager in Engineering Services of AngloGold Ashanti, Ing. Eric Broni in a recent interview with the media where he categorically stated that one of his key priorities was to oversee the establishment of the Obuasi chapter of the Ghana Institute of Engineers.



The event brought together several engineers and institutions located in Obuasi and its environs including Mac Partners, Kilon, Kenzad, and ECG Ghana, as well as engineering students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Obuasi campus.



It was again graced by both national and regional executives of GhIE, and the Senior Management of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana (AGAG).



The interim executives were;



Ing. Rev. Eric Broni – Chairperson



Ing. Benjamin Osei Owusu Sarpong – Vice Chairperson; Naomi Yankey – Secretary;



Ing. Sarah Agyen-Mensah – Treasurer



Ing. Emmanuel Owusu-Agyare – Organizing Secretary



Ing. David Arthur - Occupational Rep.



In his maiden remarks as interim Chairperson of the GhIE Obuasi Chapter, Ing. Broni underscored that the launch of women in engineering chapter in Obuasi marked a significant milestone in the commitment to promote engineering excellence and driving development in and around the Obuasi community.



Among the initiatives he and the executives are poised to achieve include “making Obuasi an innovation and learning hub to promote the development of innovative engineering solutions and learning platform that will benefit society; encouraging partnership with leading engineering companies to provide resources and expertise to members and nurture the young engineers/student in Obuasi Communities".



He added that the interim executives are poised to develop and empower technicians, technologist, and engineers to work effectively side by side across the engineering field and shape the local engineering companies, contractors and engineering service providers.



Similarly, the Women in Engineering Obuasi Chapter was also launched with Ing. Sarah Agyen Mensah as president. In her remarks, she said "the WinE seeks to promote professional excellence amongst female engineering practitioners; organize career guidance and mentorship programs in engineering for schools in the host communities and empower women to be versatile, courageous, and influential in their various engineering disciplines and practices.” Therefore, she called for the support of all and sundry in the engineering field to help promote WinE

.

The Sworn-in WinE Ghana Obuasi Chapter executives are:



Ing. Sarah Agyen-Mensah – President



Linda Acheampong – Vice president



Ing. Regina Kwapong – Executive secretary



Ing. Salomey Kpogli – Treasurer



Ing. Rachael Wereko – Organizing secretary



To climax the event, the GhIE honoured some founding engineers including Ing. Kisman Eghan, Ing. Patrick Addai, Ing. Winfred Aniagyei, Ing. Dr. Patrick Amo Bekoe and Ing. Ishmael Cyprian Oppong.