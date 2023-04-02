Ghana Immigration Service to open training school at Agona West

Regional News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is working towards opening a training school in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region to enroll qualified senior high school and university graduates there to beef up its workforce.



Mr. Evans Addison Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, announced this during a media briefing at Swedru at the weekend.



He said the top hierarchy of the GIS had written to the Agona West Assembly to provide land for the construction of the training facility.



Mr. Coleman said the Assembly was collaborating with the Department of Social Welfare to secure 20 acres of the Department’s land at the Swedru National Vocational Training School for the project.



The Swedruman Council of Chiefs had been informed of the project and its importance to the municipality, hence the need for its support to ensure the construction works began this year.



He said the chiefs had expressed happiness about the project as it would create employment and bring honor to the area.



The Assembly had acquired 20 acres of land for the construction of a Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) at Agona Swedru to enable the youth to acquire some skills to become self-reliant.



Mr. Coleman said the GIS training school and the TVET would create enough opportunities for young graduates to gain some employment and improve their living conditions.