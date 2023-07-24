Ghana High Commission, UK staff wins education award

Diasporia News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: Information Section, Ghana High Commission, UK

Madam Pearl Naa Dedei Tetteh, Education Attaché at the Ghana High Commission to the UK has won the Education attaché of the Year award for Africa.



The award, instituted by the Embassy Network, an independent organisation serving the interests of diplomats in the UK is in recognition of Madam Tetteh’s passion to develop human capital in areas of academia, business, science, technology, and engineering to further Ghana’s developmental agenda.



Part of the citation to the award reads “In her quest to serve the interests of Ghana’s educational sector in the UK, Naa Dedei “establishes, manages and maintains institutional partnerships between Ghanaian universities and universities here in the UK. These partnerships foster training and development of faculty both in Ghana and the UK as well as information sharing and research collaboration.”



Also, the award highlighted Naa Dedei’s commitment to her role as ‘ambassador’ for her country, as she uses her office to foster a sense of Ghanaian belonging to people of Ghanaian descent who live in the UK, by engaging in educational activities, granting them access to mission personnel, having them

attend youth events hosted by the Ghana Union and other organisations, and encourage them to make investments in or volunteer their services for Ghana.