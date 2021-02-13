Health News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ghana Health Service screens students in Tema

The exercise targeted over 500 students in the metropoli

The Ghana Health Service through the Tema Metro Health Directorate on Friday organised a health screening for students in the Tema Metropolis to detect early abnormalities and to promote their general wellbeing.



The exercise, which was in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service targeted over 500 students in the metropolis.



As part of the exercise, the blood pressure of the students, Body Mass Index, vitals, and pulse respiration were also checked. Laboratory tests was also conducted for the students on sickle cell, HP, Hepatitis B, blood grouping and among others.



And in the case where abnormalities are detected, they would be referred to the various hospitals for further examination.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) Madam Abigail Ekua Domson, a Registered Community Nurse who was in charge of the exercise said it’s been the periodic practice for many years in the Greater Accra Region to check the health status of the students and pupils.



She said it aimed at helping the students to undertake regular health check-up, and not wait till they fall sick before they visit a hospital.



Madam Domson advice the students and also the general public to be health-conscious; "general check-up is very important for everybody because it helps to prevent further abnormalities and deformities that would occur in the future".



She said people should do the four-star dieting which is the staple, protein, legume, fruits and vegetables and “we shouldn't forget to drink more water of a minimum of two litres in a day in order to stay healthy in this COVID-19 era”.