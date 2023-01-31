Ghana Gas cuts sod to construct a police station at Amanokrom-Akuapem

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana National Gas Company has cut sod to construct a police station at Amanokrom-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.



The building of a police station is to ensure there is security within the enclave of Amanokrom-Akuapem.



The police station is estimated to be completed within a six-month period.



For it is the vision of the gas company to ensure there is an infrastructural development in all the communities across the country.



This project is intended to increase police presence in the area and to beef up security and ensure the enforcement of the fundamental human right.



Nana Osiafo Kokroko III, who represented the chief of Amanokrom, Nana Manko Aba, was accompanied by the queen mother of Amanokrom, Nana Aman Serwah Gyanwa, Ankyease Hemea.



Barimah Ntow Boafo Gyasewahene thanked Ghana Gas for the such projects.



“If your town or community will develop, a Police Station is very important that the community people need. Before any big development of a project comes to a town, people begin to ask whether there is a police station so as to check crime and security.



"The Gyase community of Amanokrom will forever be grateful to the gas company and have land to build a teachers’ quarters for us in addition,” he offered.



Project Assistant Manager at Ghana Gas Anyimah Nwiah Edomgbole, on his part, said, “Police post is very important in every community and that one can't build a house and live peacefully without security and within these enclave the police post is key to ensure security”.



He added: "The total projects for this year, I cannot tell because it comes as when and the board will decide. Our team of inspectors will.



"Our four pillars for which Ghana Gas is serious in helping build this country are in the area of education, health, sports and water and sanitation”.



He called for projects maintenance as "something Ghana Gas doesn’t joke with and before the company decides to put up any projects, they meet the assembly and do a maintenance plan before the execution of the project”.



According to the Assistant Manager of Project, Ghana Gas has a project unit which ensures that every three months after completion of a project, they inspect it to make sure the project is in good shape and that it will last long for the community at all times.



“So maintenance is one of the key priorities when it comes to project execution,” he stressed.



Ghana Gas has projects across the 16 regions of the country. Others have been completed whiles others are ongoing.



The projects come as and when the board approves or decides what projects to do within a year.



"It is the belief of the company that our indigenization will be put to use since Ghanaians are capable of manning the oil and gas sector."



Amanokrom is a town in the Akuapim North District of the Eastern Region that shares borders with Mamfe and Abotakyi.



The Akropong District Command and Mampong District Command of the Ghana Police Service graced the occasion.