Ghana Gas completes 152 CSR projects across the country; many more in the offing – Managing Director

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: Peace FM

The Managing Director of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Dr. Ben Asante has said his outfit as part of its community outreach programmes has so far embarked on 152 projects across the length and breadth of the country.



The projects, according to the MD span the area of education, health, water and sanitation, sports, security and roads noting that the gas company has 301 of these projects ongoing across the country with majority of them at different levels of completion.



Addressing journalists at the State of the Agencies Reports, a press engagement platform put together by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Dr. Asante said the rationale behind its massive project is to give back to society.



“Ghana Gas is one of the few companies that is very particular about sharing whatever we get with the communities that we operate in. To date, we have all 16 regions covered and we have done 152 projects and about 301 are ongoing and at various stages of completion. We don’t see why we shouldn’t share what we get with the communities we operate in, and we do that proudly,” he said.



The projects include the construction of an 8-Seater water closet toilet facility, and a mechanized borehole in Allabokazo, the construction of a 4-unit teachers’ quarters in Anokyi, a 4-unit teachers’ quarters in Asemnda Suazo, and an Ultra-Modern Nursery facility in the same area.



Additionally, he said Ghana Gas as part of these projects has supported the Nzulezo Development Committee to rehabilitate its Community School building, digitized the record-keeping of the Eikwe and Half Assini Hospitals. It has also completed a 10.5km asphalt road from Alla-Bokazo to Anokyi with similar road projects in Axim, Half Assini and Kikam.



Touching on ongoing projects, the MD noted that it includes the refurbishment of the Half Assini Girls Dormitory block, the siting of an LNG Bottling plant in Axim starting next quarter and the provision of support to both educational and sporting clubs such as the Kikam Technical Institute, TTU, Karela United FC and the Nzema Kotoko Football Club.