Ghana Gas complete ICT Centre and 8-unit teachers quarters in Ashanti Region

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Ghana National Gas has commissioned an information and communication technology (ICT)at Nana Adjei Brempong, a pupil school and also handed over a teacher's quarter to St. Monica’s JHS.



The two-storey ICT building classroom has an apartment for a computer laboratory, a library, and science and technology with a home economics department.



The eight teacher’s quarters is a detached single room self-contained with a kitchen and balcony, all furnished by the gas company.



The Member of Parliament for the area Thomas Appiah Kubi, expressed his appreciation to Ghana National Gas Limited Company for the support the company continues to extend to the Mampong municipality by assisting them with various projects whenever the need arises.



“Government and Ghana National Gas Limited Company as a company is doing all it best to give us the needed infrastructure and projects that will facilitate the development of our Mampong municipality and the entire country”. He emphasized.



Ghana National Gas has undertaken some projects in the Mampong Municipality that include teachers’ quarters at Sekuruwa and Daaho, a girls’ dormitory at Attah, an Astroturf that is under construction, and the state-of-the-art ICT classroom block.



Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, Board Member of Ghana National Gas Limited Company attributed the contribution of the headmistress of St. Monica’s JHS and MCE for their effort in ensuring that both projects will see the daylight.



Mr. Francis Augustus Badu, Manager, of Community Relations, Ghana National Gas Limited Company, stated that Ghana Gas’ community development initiatives benefit not only the project-affected communities but also other deprived communities across the country that need the company’s assistance.



Madam Cynthia Ama Nyantakyi, Headmistress of St. Monica’s Junior High School expressed her heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Ghana Gas for their unwavering commitment and support to invest in education and for bringing this project to fruition.



Madam Ayiwanka pleaded with Ghana Gas to assist the school with a JHS block as currently, the JHS students are perching in a private hostel, which causes inconveniences to the inhabitants, teachers, and students.









