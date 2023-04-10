Ghana Gas commissions Okaikwei South Astro-turf

General News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

As part of the ‘One Constituency, One Astro-turf’ concept by the government of Ghana, most of the Ghanaian communities can boast of modern-day Astro-turf. Grassless parks within the various communities have been turned around.



With this reason, Ghana National Gas Company Limited has commissioned the Okaikwei South Astro-turf, which was constructed by Wembley Sports Complex.



Gracing the event, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Dakoa Newman, was praised for her influence to get the gas company to construct the modern Astro-turf in her constituency, a move she received massive support and commendations for from community members and party faithful.



Speaking at the event, the lawmaker lauded the gas company for the support in helping to build the modern Astro-turf in Okaikwei South but urged her people to take good care of the park, adding that her constituents will make a lasting memory on the new Astro-turf.



“What I want to stress on is that the park is for us all. As we talk about development, I hope and pray that God finds the way for Ghana Gas to cover the full cost of this pitch. I pray that next year by this time, we can come back and hand over a fully furbished school building,” she said.



Ghana Gas’s CSR Manager Stephen Donkor reminded the gathering about the core mandate of the gas company and that these Astro-turfs form part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities and that the gas company also provides support in the area of health, education, water and sanitation and sports.



“Ghana Gas is a state company which receives gas from Jubilee and Sankofa field, processes it and then sends it to Volta River Authority (VRA) for power generation. Currently, we produce about 42-45% of Ghana energy needs that is why when Ghana gas is down, you’ll have about 42-45% of the nations’ being in darkness,” he said.



Olivia Okoampah Ayeh, who represented the Accra Metro Educational Director, expressed her appreciation to MP Dakoa Newman for initiating the Asstro-turf to be done in her constituency for the youth and the community.



According to her, Accra metro will do its best to ensure that education is kept at high standards.



“Education will take its cause and will be able to make the full benefit of the Astro-turf to be linked up with academic performance in the sub-metro.”



Nana Akomea, a former Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei South, who serve the constituency from 1997-2009, was of the view that leaders are elected to bring development and that the Okaikwei modern Astro-turf is a beautiful one and that it will shape the youth’s talents.



“This is what we want our leaders to do, to bring development. Isn’t it? We don’t vote a leader to talk big in Parliament. This is an example of development in the constituency.”



The former MP, who is the current Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited, urged the people of the constituency to make good use of the facility by exercising to stay healthy at all times. He also thanked Ghana Gas for sponsoring to bring this development in the community.



Other dignitaries present at the event included the Imam of Okaikwei, Okotah Badoo, Nii Nikoi Ashallety I, the Kaneshie Mantse, Stephen Abamfo Accra Metro educational director and others.