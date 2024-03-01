Ghana Gas commissions 20-seater ultra-modern toilet facility in Tano South District

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Gas Limited Company has commissioned a 20-seater ultra-modern toilet facility at Bechem in the Tano South District of the Ahafo Region.



The facility aims to maintain a healthy atmosphere, ensure hygiene, and good well-being, and enhance the sanitary situation in the community.



The facility has a two-sided block with 10-unit male and female restrooms as well as a reception, hand washing sink, water closet (W/C), automated hand drier, store rooms, etc.



Speaking at the Commissioning of the project, Francis Augustus Badu, Manager, of Community Relations, GNGC, stated that Ghana Gas’ community development initiatives benefit not only the project-affected communities but also other deprived communities across the country that need the company’s assistance.



Francis Badu emphasized that Ghana Gas is committed to its quest to enhance and improve sanitation across the country, and the CEO, Dr Ben Asante, and the board were excited to release funds to execute this project.



He urged the community to take proper care and maintain the facility for a longer lifespan.



Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, Queen Mother of Bechem, extended his gratitude to Ghana Gas for expanding its CSR initiative to his community, stating that the 20-seater toilet facility will benefit the community greatly.



She further stated that the current toilet facility serving the community is in a very deplorable state, which is beyond repairs or renovation, so having this new 20-seater ultra-modern toilet facility is a blessing to the community.



Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II assured Ghana Gas that she would form a committee that will work closely with the assembly to ensure that the facility is properly maintained so in the future the community would benefit from further projects because there are several infrastructural problems facing the community.



Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi, Municipal Chief Executive, Tano South Municipal Assembly expressed his gratitude and assured the company the project will be properly looked after and maintained to ensure its longer lifespan.



The Ghana National Gas team at the commissioning ceremony was Mr. Francis Augustus Badu, Manager of community Relations, and the Community Relations Team from Kumasi.