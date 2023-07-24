Ghana Gas commissions 12-unit classroom block at Yunyoo-Nasuan District

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Yunyoo-Nasuan District in the North-East Region can now boast of a 12-unit classroom block following its commissioning by the Ghana National Gas Company.



It is part of efforts by the gas company to support education in the North-East Region of Ghana.



The event attracted the leaders of the town, chiefs, traditional leaders, politicians, Member of Parliament Oscar Liwaal, the District Chief Executive, and indeed the entire community.



The 12-unit classroom block is Ghana Gas’s way of contributing to the district, a gesture which goes a long way in the scheme of similar educational support given to the good people of Yunyoo-Nasuan District.



Speaking at the commissioning, the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, recounted government's commitment to supporting education and the "girl child is key".



He urged authorities to ensure a headmaster, together with teachers and students are posted to the school in the next academic calendar.



“I appeal to the chiefs and people, as we anticipate to welcome this new people into our community, let’s make provisions to accommodate the new teachers and students that will come into the community. Now we don’t have accommodation for them, so please landlords, when they come please accommodate.



"As we move on, we’ll provide space on campus to make them comfortable for their stay and studies," he said.



He also tasked the District Chief Executive to make it a matter of urgency to add a six-unit classroom block to this facility by next year in order to ensure there will be enough space to accommodate both teachers and students going forward.



DCE Alhaji Majeed Duut commended the gas company for its contribution to provide educational support to the district.



"This goes to say the gas company is determined to ensure good quality education is provided across the various communities within the country. The establishment of this Senior High School is an indication that government is committed to ensure provision of education reaches all corners to make learning easy for students.



“The establishment of the senior high school, will help the district in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 which talks about ensuring exclusive and equal double quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”



He added: “Our rural people who for other reasons, would not have access to secondary education in other parts of the country, this intervention will not only be for cost effective and improving quality education but will address the geographical disparities in secondary education in the district and the entire country.”



According to the Community Relations Manager of Ghana Gas, Anyimah Edomgbole, providing community-based education to the people of Ghana is in line with the vision and priorities of the Chief Executive Officer of the gas company, Dr. Ben K.D Asante, in the area of education.



“Ghana Gas has provided more than 200 projects in the area of education, sports, health and water and sanitation across the length and breadth of the country, all to support the socio-economic development of this country.”



The gas company can boast of sports facilities such as an astro-turf, educational facilities, boreholes, and other quality projects in the region.



