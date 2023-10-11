Ghana Gas Company to construct astroturf in Ho

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Ghana Gas Company on Sunday, October 7, 2023, cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern artificial sports complex in Volta regional capital, Ho.



The astroturf is to be built at the Ho Technical University (HTU) and will be open to the public after completion.



There's over 800 seater Youth Resource Centre in the capital which is yet to be commissioned for use.



According to the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Divine Bosson, he sees nothing wrong with building an additional football pitch in the capital.



He said it would only enhance city life and boost the local economy of the municipality. He also thanked the Nana Akufo-led government for having Ho at heart.



Director of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CRS) of Ghana Gas Company, Francis Augustus Badu said the project is part of the company's CRS.



He said the company, since 2019 extended its CRS from the Western Region to other regions of the country in areas of health, water and sanitation, education, and sports.



According to the contractor, Engineer Richard Klass-Peters, works are to commence in two weeks and the project is expected to be completed in six months (April 2024).



Meanwhile, some youth and sports journalists in the region continue to advocate for the opening of the new youth resource centre, to ease pressure on the existing stadium built in the early 90s.