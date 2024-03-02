Ghana First Coalition commends Parliament for the passage of anti-LGBT+ bill

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

The Ghana First Coalition (GFC) has commended the Parliament of Ghana for passing the bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, popularly known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The coalition commends the values embedded in the legislation, asserting that they align with the sentiments of the majority of Ghanaians.



In a press statement, the group acknowledged the efforts of members from both sides of the house for acting in the national interest.



“The Ghana First Coalition (GFC) expresses gratitude to the Parliament of Ghana for passing the bill on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family values (PHSGFV) known as the anti-LGBTQA bill



“These values resonate with the desires of the majority of Ghanaians. We appreciate the strong bipartisan support for the bill and congratulate both sides of the house for acting in the national interest.



“Our special gratitude goes to the courageous and diligent efforts of the bill's sponsors, led by Hon. Sam George and seven other bipartisan MPs,” part of the press statement said.



The coalition called on President Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo, to promptly give his assent to the bill.



“We echo the clarion call from all citizens, urging and requesting His Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to promptly give his assent to this bill into law.



“This will enable the citizenry to begin playing their part in reversing the insidious advance of such practices and their encroachment on our cultural values,” the press statement added.







