Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA announces winners

The highly anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA (#GEAUSA23) took place on July 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Merking Hall, Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

This year marked the 5th edition of the annual award show, which recognises the most hardworking entertainers in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event brought together the Ghanaian and African communities in the diaspora and celebrated entertainers from Ghana.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is thrilled to announce the deserving winners
in their respective categories. Here are the remarkable talents who emerged
victorious at #GEAUSA23:

Best Music Act Male - Stonebwoy

Best Music Act Female - Sista Afia

Best Music Group - Keche

Discovery of the Year - DJay

Producer of the Year Music - MoG beats

Best Gospel Act Gh - Perez Music

Best Record Label - Lynx Music

Entrepreneur of the Year - Shaxi

Best Entertainment Blog - Ameyaw Debrah

Best Comedy Act - MadeInGhana

Best Music Video Director - Skyface

Best Movie Act - Gloria Sarfo

Best radio personality Male - Andy Dosty

Best radio personality female - Naa Adjeley Doku

Best TV Personality - Nana Ama McBrown

Best Dj Act Ghana (Dj Rab Bakari Memorial award) - Dj Vyrusky

Best Hypeman/ MC - Berima Sean Bisa

Best Entertainment Tv Show - Daterush

Best Entertainment Radio Show - Daybreak Hitz

Best Tv/radio Producer of the Year - Mr. Haglah

Best Photographer - Manuel Photography

Best Youtuber/Vlogger - Kwadwo Sheldon

Best Dance act - Endurance

Best Sports Personality - Kudus Mohammed

Best African Entertainer - Burna Boy

Best Stylist - FreeTheYouth

Entertainer of the Year - BlackSherrif

Best Album - Black Sherif (The Villian I never was)

Best Music Act Gh/USA - 6fo

Best Gospel Act Gh/USA - Fritz Oakley

Best Diaspora Act - Jeremiah Asiamah

Best Dj Act Gh/USA - Dj Big TBee

Best Africa Dj USA - Dj Prince

Best Online radio/Tv show - Adinkra Radio

Best event Promoter Gh/USA - AK24

Best Gh/Canada act - Quabena Maphia

Ghana/USA MC - MC Flipman

Entertainer of the Year Gh/USA - Naana Donkor Arthur

Discovery of the Year Gh/USA - Ebo

Event sponsor of the Year - Hisense

These remarkable individuals and entities have demonstrated exceptional talent and contributed significantly to the entertainment industry. The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding achievements.

The #GEAUSA23 was a resounding success, showcasing the rich talents and vibrant entertainment scene in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event wouldn't have been possible without the support of our esteemed event sponsor, Biegya Gin
Bitters.

