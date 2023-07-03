Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA announces winners

Diasporia News of Monday, 3 July 2023
Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor
The highly anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA (#GEAUSA23) took place on July 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Merking Hall, Kaufman Music Center in New York City.
This year marked the 5th edition of the annual award show, which recognises the most hardworking entertainers in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event brought together the Ghanaian and African communities in the diaspora and celebrated entertainers from Ghana.
The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is thrilled to announce the deserving winners
in their respective categories. Here are the remarkable talents who emerged
victorious at #GEAUSA23:
Best Music Act Male - Stonebwoy
Best Music Act Female - Sista Afia
Best Music Group - Keche
Discovery of the Year - DJay
Producer of the Year Music - MoG beats
Best Gospel Act Gh - Perez Music
Best Record Label - Lynx Music
Entrepreneur of the Year - Shaxi
Best Entertainment Blog - Ameyaw Debrah
Best Comedy Act - MadeInGhana
Best Music Video Director - Skyface
Best Movie Act - Gloria Sarfo
Best radio personality Male - Andy Dosty
Best radio personality female - Naa Adjeley Doku
Best TV Personality - Nana Ama McBrown
Best Dj Act Ghana (Dj Rab Bakari Memorial award) - Dj Vyrusky
Best Hypeman/ MC - Berima Sean Bisa
Best Entertainment Tv Show - Daterush
Best Entertainment Radio Show - Daybreak Hitz
Best Tv/radio Producer of the Year - Mr. Haglah
Best Photographer - Manuel Photography
Best Youtuber/Vlogger - Kwadwo Sheldon
Best Dance act - Endurance
Best Sports Personality - Kudus Mohammed
Best African Entertainer - Burna Boy
Best Stylist - FreeTheYouth
Entertainer of the Year - BlackSherrif
Best Album - Black Sherif (The Villian I never was)
Best Music Act Gh/USA - 6fo
Best Gospel Act Gh/USA - Fritz Oakley
Best Diaspora Act - Jeremiah Asiamah
Best Dj Act Gh/USA - Dj Big TBee
Best Africa Dj USA - Dj Prince
Best Online radio/Tv show - Adinkra Radio
Best event Promoter Gh/USA - AK24
Best Gh/Canada act - Quabena Maphia
Ghana/USA MC - MC Flipman
Entertainer of the Year Gh/USA - Naana Donkor Arthur
Discovery of the Year Gh/USA - Ebo
Event sponsor of the Year - Hisense
These remarkable individuals and entities have demonstrated exceptional talent and contributed significantly to the entertainment industry. The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding achievements.
The #GEAUSA23 was a resounding success, showcasing the rich talents and vibrant entertainment scene in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event wouldn't have been possible without the support of our esteemed event sponsor, Biegya Gin
Bitters.