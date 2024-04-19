Ghana Embassy in China unveils advanced visa processing center

Diasporia News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: Abdul Ganiyu Alhassan, Contributor

In a significant development aimed at enhancing consular services, the Ghana Embassy in China has inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art visa processing centre.



This development, part of Ghana's initiative to implement machine-readable visa systems across its international missions, sees Beijing and Guangzhou as the latest cities to benefit from this technological advancement.



Launched on April 15th, 2024, in Beijing and subsequently on April 17th in Guangzhou, the initiative underscores Ghana's commitment to fostering smoother and more secure cross-border travel.



"The introduction of the machine-readable visa system is a testament to our dedication to service excellence and security," stated H.E. Dr. Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador of Ghana to China.



The installation process, managed by a skilled team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and partners from Orrel Russli Security and Tegona System, was completed swiftly over a few days in each city. Key participants included:



- Amb. Jane Gasu, Director Legal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs



- Mr. Mawutor N.K. ALIFO, Director Consular- Ministry of Foreign Affairs



- Mr. McDonnell A. Osafo, Deputy Director of OCD- Ministry of Foreign Affairs



- Mr. Fred Frimpong, Director of IT (Research Department)



- Mr. Isaac Ghansah, Head of Cybersecurity- Ghana Immigration Service



- Ms. Ruth N.N. Dornoo, Assistant Director IIB/Consular- Ministry of Foreign Affairs



- ⁠Mr Samuel Sowah-Senior IT at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



- Mr. Moses Adjaye, CEO, Innobiz Solutions Ltd.



- Mr. Anthony Siaw, CTO, Innobiz Solutions Ltd.



Training sessions were integral to the rollout, ensuring that embassy staff in both Beijing and Guangzhou were well-prepared to manage the new systems. These sessions focused on operational efficiency, system maintenance, and security protocols, equipping staff with the necessary tools to handle the expected increase in visa applications effectively.



The new visa centres are anticipated to significantly improve the processing time and security of visa applications, benefiting numerous travellers including tourists, business professionals, and students. This enhancement is particularly timely, considering the increasing travel demands between Ghana and China.



As the project in Guangzhou wraps up, the Ghanaian government plans to continue this modernization across other global missions. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure Ghana remains at the forefront of technological adoption in diplomatic services.



The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the Ghanaian government's efforts to streamline procedures and increase accessibility to visa services. This upgrade is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Ghana and China, facilitating greater exchange and cooperation between the two nations.