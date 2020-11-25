Regional News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Education Service Directors, PROs urged to intensify education on the GLRP

Some persons at the launch of Ghanaian Languages of Instruction in Ho

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education, has urged Directors and Public Relation Officers (PROs) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to continue to intensify education on the Ghana Learning Radio Programme (GLRP).



She said it was important that every child benefited from the programme, thus the call to intensify the sensitisation drive for parents and caregivers to tune in to stations broadcasting the programme to enable children to make the most out of their stay at home.



Madam Amafuga was speaking at a meeting of Regional, Municipal and District Directors, PROs of the GES from Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions at the launch of Ghanaian Languages of Instruction (GLOI) in Ho.



The session aimed to bring the Directors and the PROs up to speed on successes and challenges of the implementation of the National Reading Radio Programme (NRRP), and also develop comprehensive strategies to increase its coverage and listenership.



The Director called on traditional authorities, opinion leaders and other relevant stakeholders to continue playing their roles and offered the necessary support for a successful implementation of the GLRP.



“I am convinced that if we collectively labour to strategically and consistently deploy available local resources while sharing experiences and best practices, the Ghana Learning Radio Programme will be a great success,” she noted.



She commended the USAID for their support and media houses broadcasting the programme, urging them to continue and implored the rest to also come on board to support the programme “for us to reach more children.”



Mr Kojo Adu, Programme Officer, Pre-Tertiary Directorate, Ministry of Education, said the Ministry was happy about the successes chalked so far regarding the implementation of the GLOI and the NRRP, and called for support from all.



Mr Paul Napari, Project Management Specialist, USAID, advised Directors of Education to cooperate with traditional authorities in the discharge of their duties so they could deliver effectively and enhance quality education.



He commended them for their supportive role in the implementation of the programme and urged them not to “undermine your little contribution” but continue to carry out their duties as “education is the only surest way to holistic development in every given situation.”



Togbe Koku Ayim IV, Paramount Chief of Ziavi Traditional Area, who launched the programme commended the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and the USAID for initiating the programme to help children continue with their studies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He described the programme as “timely" because it served as a base of continuous learning and aimed to inculcate a habit and interest of reading in children, calling on all to support it.



Togbe Koku Ayim implored parents and caregivers to help children develop an interest in reading, saying “reading is a habit which should be developed and sustained for life because its benefits cannot be overemphasized”.



He disclosed that reading became easy and interesting when the content was age-appropriate, with little linen of fun and illustrations to attract the reader's sense of interest.

