Ghana Cooperative Council Executives lauds impact of Apex-10 fertilizer booster after visit to USA

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Cooperative Council Executives have praised the impact of the Apex-10 fertilizer booster after visiting the United States.



The fertilizer booster has helped to increase cocoa yields, reduce dependence on harsh artificial fertilizers and poisons, and restore cocoa trees and soils.



In August 2023, King Global Ventures Holdings LTD (KGV) of the United States of America, headed by King Ohene Obeng Asomaning, Kevin Mulvihill, Chief executive officer of J.S. Hovnanian & Sons (JSHI), Jeff Weeler of Lyons and Sons, and Kip Walk, CEO of Sustainable Path Consult, hosted the Ghana cooperative council (GCC), a cocoa cooperative organization from Ghana, comprising of about 2 million cocoa farmers.



The idea is to promote partner cocoa farmers using Apex-10 which is a fertilizer booster, to farm and enjoy more quality yields, not just beans, but also cocoa trees and soil restorations, thereby reducing dependencies on harsh artificial fertilizers and poisons by about 50%, as well as boosting the strengths and advantages of fertilizers by 110%.

It also reduces the over-dependency of irrigation by 30% and has increased the yields of cocoa production from one to three times, and now in most cases six times.



The visit was also to assure these GCC executives that KGV and JSHI are not only interested in giving Ghanaian farmers Apex-10, but also in exposing these farmers to the best agricultural and healthy farm practices, and finding a market for major buyers of cocoa beans and medium small scale manufacturers of cocoa products



All GCC’s farmers are now using Apex-10 which is making farming profitable again, and discouraging the farmers from selling their lands to illegal miners, and this has encouraged the youth to venture into farming because their parents do not depend on the government and costly high-interest loans.



Apex-10 was launched in Ghana as a global gateway about four years ago and today can be found in twenty-three countries, three continents and counting, which includes Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Togo, Indonesia, Trinidad and Tobago, and soon to announce DRC and basically all leading cocoa growing countries in the world.



There are plans to expand on these visits and increase it yearly to many farmers groups and cooperatives, to have the opportunity to visit the USA, where universities indulging in farming and agriculture will introduce them to seminars and non-credit courses in agriculture.



The exposure trips to the USA will be hosted by KGV and JSHI and partners in private and government sectors, such as the USA commercial services, and the USA embassy in Ghana.



KGV Holdings, is a consulting firm based in the USA, Ghana and London, with a few entities under its ownership which include engineering, agriculture, sports, horticulture and sanitation.

The firm is also the global master implementation partner of JSHI and is solely responsible for giving all sovereign contracts to new partners in respective countries.





J.S. Hovnanian & Sons (JSHI), owners of NaturesWonder.com, are manufacturers of Apex-10 organic fertilizer booster for agriculture and horticulture; Sanihancer for sanitation, provides for wastewater management, and many other organic brands which are safe and environmentally friendly.



Lyon’s and Sons owns and runs about 15 warehouses all around Camden ports and a few sites all over New Jersey, and the warehouses are the largest in the USA, and hold about 80% of all the cocoa that comes into the USA, which is about four hundred and fifty thousand metric tons of cocoa beans from all over the world.

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are the leading producers, with the former holding the top standard for premium beans.



Sustainability Path Consult is a major investment and cocoa beans global trading consulting firm, which manages major firms manufacturers and buyers of cocoa beans globally, and serves as a mediator between buyers of beans and countries of cocoa beans.



The Ghanaian team was led by Vice President Adama Issah, General Secretary Albert Boakye and Managers Sule Mohammed and Samuel Anarfi.



.