Ghana-China relations more robust – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed satisfaction with the relations between Ghana and China and has expressed the government’s commitment to further deepen the relationship.



Dr Bawumia said this through a video conference when he delivered the keynote address to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ghana and China on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



Ghana established diplomatic relations with China shortly after becoming a Republican in July 1960, one of the first African countries to do so.



According to Dr Bawumia, the personal friendship between the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao of China laid a strong foundation for the burgeoning relations between the two countries at the time.



“Over the years, the relations between the two countries have been matured and strengthened by successive Ghanaian and Chinese Leaders, as well as, by the people of both countries.



“Under the distinguished leadership of Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Xi Jinping, our relations have become more robust and diverse, touching practically all conceivable spheres of development, especially in trade and investment, culture and education,” Dr Bawumia stated.



The Vice President stressed that Nana Akufo-Addo and the government is committed to further enhance and deepen “this longstanding relationship between Ghana and China.”

