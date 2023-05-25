Ghana Catholic Bishops in Rome to meet Pope on May 26

Religion of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Bishops of the Catholic Church have arrived at the Vatican to meet with the Pope in fulfillment of the Ad Limina visit – a compulsory visit that all Bishops of the Church undertake and present, among others, a five-year report to the Vatican.



Bishops from 19 Dioceses in Ghana – with the exception of the Bishop of Jasikan who is unwell – are in Rome for the visit. During which they will undertake obligatory practices such as praying at the tombs of St. Peter and St. Paul and presenting quinquennial reports to the Pope for review.



The highlight of the visit – meeting with the Pope – will happen on Friday, May 26, 2023.



According to Catholic Trends, a portal that reports on activities of the Catholic church, “This meeting is very significant and important for the following reasons:



It shows the proper reverence to Pope Francis as the Successor of St. Peter,



It acknowledges practically his universal jurisdiction by giving an account of the condition of their respective archdiocese or diocese



The bishops receive his blessings, admonitions and counsel,



It binds the members of the church more to its Divinely appointed head



A report of each Diocese is ordinarily sent to the Congregation of Bishops approximately six months (and in every case, not less than three months) before the “Ad Limina” visit so that it can be studied and synthesized and a summary presented to the Holy Father.



This will allow him to acquaint himself with the condition and the problems of each Church prior to the visit



The appropriate dress for the meetings with the Holy Father is the black cassock with appropriately coloured piping and a sash.”



Meanwhile, some Bishops are set to relinquish their positions as they turn 75 years this year.