Ghana Card will be used in identifying unidentified dead bodies - CEO Mortuary Services

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency, Dr. Yaw Twerefour, has announced plans to use the Ghana Card to identify unidentified bodies at morgues across the country.



According to him, this initiative aims to streamline the identification of unidentified deceased individuals, making the process more efficient and less burdensome for families and authorities.



Speaking on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Dr Twerefour noted that the integration of the Ghana Card into mortuary operations is part of the agency's effort to enhance the identification process for deceased individuals.



“Now we have the Ghana card, and we have it as part of our plans to use the Ghana card in the various mortuaries. With the help of the Ghana card, we can be able to identify people once we get there, we get their fingerprint scanned to get their identity,” he stated.



He elaborated on how this process would work saying that unidentified bodies will have their fingerprints scanned to obtain their details on the Ghana card.



“When a body arrives at the morgue and we are not able to establish the identity of the person, we just have to scan and if the person has a Ghana card or has his or her details on the NIA database, we will know.



“It will help us know the next of kin or a person of contact whom we can call and inform them of your demise,” he explained.



