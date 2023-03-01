Ghana Card is not perfect - Kwesi Pratt replies EC

General News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr. has objected to the use of the Ghana Card as the only identification card to qualify an eligible Ghanaian citizen to be registered or enrolled on the voters’ register.



The Electoral Commission (EC) is proposing a new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) to replace the existing Instrument (C.I.) in preparation for the elections in 2024 and has asked Parliament for the passage of the new C.I.



The Commission wants the Ghana Card to be used for voting, claiming this will help to avoid irregularities and the guarantor system during the elections.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt questioned the logic in the EC's argument to remove the guarantor system by the use of the Ghana Card.



"The guarantor system they are saying is not perfect and should be changed, we changing it to use the Ghana Card, the same system is used to do the Ghana Card. So, show me the wisdom in this!" he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



He also deflated the argument that the Ghana Card will improve the electoral system stating emphatically "there is no perfect identification card in Ghana. Whether a passport, birth certificate or any other thing, Ghana Card included, there is none that is perfect".



"Elections are less than 2 years away. How do you insist on using this card which is unavailable?...Go high or low, someone has written his or her name and for 2 years now, the person has not got his or her card. How come such a person vote based on this? Based on the new C.I, how can such a person vote?", he further asked.



Mr. Pratt concluded that "there is wisdom in opposition to the use of the card".



