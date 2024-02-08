Ghana Card holders will not apply separately for passports if I am elected – Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana Card holders will no longer need to apply separately for a passport if I am elected as the next president, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.



The presidential candidate of the NPP said Ghana cardholders will only pay for the passport application fee via electronic transfer, specifically mobile money by providing their GhanaCard numbers.



Addressing Ghanaians on Wednesday, February 7, he said this process would be introduced because the Ghana card already contains the applicant’s biometric details.



“To make it easy for Ghanaians to obtain passports, under my government, any Ghana Card holder will only have to pay a fee for a passport. If you are a holder of a GhanaCard, you will not need to apply separately for a passport.



“You just provide Your Ghana Card number and pay the fee through your mobile phone. This is because the Ghana Card contains all the information and biometrics required for a regular passport,” he said.



He added that after the process, the applicant would be able to receive the passport in the comfort of their homes.



“Your passport can then be delivered to your home using your digital address,” he added.