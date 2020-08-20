General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund honors its project teams

The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has commended its project teams for their dedication and hard work towards the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC), located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra.



The GIDC, the first infectious disease centre in the country, is an initiative of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund. It was commissioned last month and is expected to open its doors soon for use as a treatment centre for critically ill Covid-19 patients.



After the pandemic, the ultra-modern 100-bed facility will be used as a treatment centre for other infectious diseases such as ebola and cerebrospinal meningitis.



The project teams, most of them volunteers, worked round the clock to construct and hand over the 100-bed facility to the government of Ghana within a period of 91 days.



In recognition of their hard work and dedication, members of the project teams were at a short ceremony presented with citations, signed by vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and co-chair of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Edward Effah.



Mr. Effah expressed the gratitude of the nation to the men and women who contributed their skills and expertise to make the construction of the facility a reality.



“We are all overwhelmed by what we were able to do. On behalf of the trustees, we would like to say a very big thank you to everybody who has helped to made this happen,” Mr. Effah said. “It has been a wonderful journey, it has been fulfilling and I think if we all work like this, Ghana will be the best place in the world because we will be able to conquer everything we put our minds to.”



Project Manager, Lt. Col Tekyi, also thanked the project team members for their efforts in the construction of the GIDC. He was also expressed gratitude to the suppliers and sub-contractors who contributed to the successful completion of the project.



Following the handing over of the GIDC in Accra, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, is now moving to Kumasi to construct a similar facility there to serve the northern half of the country.

