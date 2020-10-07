General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ghana Blind Union laments difficulties in accessing schools

The Union insisted that the two blind schools in the country are woefully inadequate

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) has expressed sadness over the inadequate educational institutions for the blind in the country.



The situation, according to the union, is worrisome as is adversely affecting dozens of its members dotted across the region and the nation at large.



Speaking to Ultimate FM’s Bayaga Fatawu, the Ashanti Region Chairman of the Ghana Blind Union George Kyeremeten pointed out that they are only two blind schools in the country which he believes are woefully inadequate to serve thousands of the blind wandering in various parts of the country.



Mr. Kyeremeten lamented that the schools are also inaccessible as they are only located in the Upper West and Eastern regions thereby shattering the dreams of a large chunk of the blind community in the Ashanti and other Regions.



Mr. Kyeremeten noted that they are advocating for inclusive education where already existing schools located at various districts are equipped to aid members have easy access to education



He indicated that “we are advocating for inclusive education so that our members can school in their own communities, so the government should set up schools in all the districts by just providing special materials to the existing schools.”



He cited poverty as the wrecking factor hindering the educational strength of many of its members as the find it difficult to travel to far places like Wa and Akropong to school because of excruciating poverty,



“Many of our members are suffering from financial instability, so if someone is in Kumasi is difficult to travel to the Wa school of blind or the Akropong School of blind, thereby posing a serious problem to our members,” he lamented.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.