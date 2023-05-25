‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ does not mean we will not go in for aid – NPP Communication Member

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

A member of the Communication Team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawuratu Musa-Saaka, has said the President’s mantra ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’, does not mean that the country will not go borrowing rather, it is so that the country can get these aids on its terms.



She said these while speaking on TV3’s New Day and was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to her, achieving the mantra does not mean the country will not reach out for support but this support will be negotiated based on sustained economic development of the country.



“Ghana Beyond Aid doesn’t necessarily mean that we will not be seeking support or other resources from other places. Even if you are going to build manufacturing plants and all that, people come in as investors and they are not Ghanaians. You will need support but once you go beyond aid, you take monies on your terms, not on the terms of the person bringing you the aid,” she said.



Madam Lawuratu further added that Ghana currently is in a better position to accept or reject aid and supports that does not enure to the benefit of the country.



“I am saying that even if you go beyond aid, you have people bringing you support because they have found an opportunity in your economy or they have a programme or project for themselves that needs you in it. They are coming with their terms but when you are in a successful country, any support that is coming in comes on your terms.



"So, you can accept whatever support that is coming in or not but it will on your terms. But sometimes when you are desperate enough, you go take support and investments that don’t necessarily to the benefits of the people” she added.



Background:

On Wednesday May 17, 2023, Ghana received the first tranche of $600 million loan facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The bailout, among other this is to help revamp the Ghana's economy.







