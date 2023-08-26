Ghana Baptist Convention cautions African Leaders over Approach in Niger Coup

Religion of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: Ghana Baptist Convention

The Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC), Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson has called on African leaders mediating in the coup d'etat in Niger to be very careful in their approach.



He advised the mediating leaders of Africa to adopt approaches that would not lead to loss of lives and further complication of the situation.



Rev. Nii Narh Thompson was addressing the 60th Annual Session of the Ghana Baptist Convention in the Ejura/Sekyeredumasi Municipal of the Ashanti Region.



The Annual Session Conference was on the theme: “Faithful Stewardship for Kingdom Expansion.”



He called on all Christians to say prayers for Niger to come out of the ongoing coup d’état without much repercussions.



"Let us be in prayers for the good developments in Niger, and ask God to direct the leaders of Africa to adopt approaches that will not lead to loss of lives and further complication of the situation".



The 2023 Annual Session is a special one as it forms part of the celebration of the 60 years of existence and meaningful ministry by the Convention (from 1963 to 2023).



The GBC, according to the Executive President, is pursuing its strategic objectives of the convention's National Strategic Plan without fail.



The strategic plans he said includes, Evangelism and Mission to increase the number of new souls won for Christ and plant new Churches all over Ghana, Visibility and Positive Public Image of the Convention, Increasing the Financial Base and Economic Status of the Convention, Improving the General Conditions of Service of Ministers and Supporting Pastors in rural and remote areas and Enhancing Cooperative Autonomy and Local Ownership of the Convention by member churches among others.



Rev. Nii Narh Thompson on the other hand charged the patrons at the 60th Annual Session to critically look at the various proposals that must be studied, discussed dispassionately, and have decisions made for the good of the Convention.



The Guest of Honour for the 60th Annual Session and Director of International Community School, Rev. Dr. Charles Yeboah congratulated the Ghana Baptist Convention for their Anniversary, saying, "60 years is a huge milestone! 60 years of Gospel proclamation, 60 years of church planting, 60 years of discipleship making, 60 years of contributing to nation building through schools, hospitals and relief works".







Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, Executive President of the GBC leading the leadership and a representative of the Ejurahene to plant a tree in commemoration of the Convention 60th Anniversary as a their commitment to maintaining a healthy environment



Speaking about the theme with reference to 1st Corinthians 4: Rev. Dr. Yeboah reminded the Church and all believers of Christ about how they would account vividly for their stewardships before God, the Master.



Rev. Dr. Yeboah emphasized that the Master expected good results from every servant, and that there would be no excuse for those who received less or more.



"According to the scripture, the Master calls the servants and gives each to his ability. To one he gave 5 talents, to the other he gave 2 talents, and to the other 1 talent, each according to his ability.



"The emphasis is that our circumstances are not always the same. We have been gifted differently. Some are more educated than others, some are more blessed materially than others. Some were born in homes/locations with more resources than others.



“Some of us pastor big churches, others, much smaller churches. Some of us find ourselves in big cities, others in very small towns and villages. Some from mega churches, others from new church plants and churches that are much smaller".



He insisted that the lack of adequate resources must not lead to despair, inaction or fruitlessness in advancing and expanding the kingdom of God.



Rev. Dr. Yeboah therefore encouraged all Ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ to be visionary, selfless and bring innovations into their ministries to win more souls for Christ Jesus.