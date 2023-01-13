Ghana Automotive Industry Development Council inaugurated

General News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.atinkaonline.com

As part of the government’s efforts to develop an integrated automotive value industry, the Trade Ministry has inaugurated the Ghana Automotive Industry Development Council.



The Council is made up of representatives of relevant stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.



The function of the Council will be to make recommendations to the government on the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Programme, including but not limited to the Incentive and Regulatory Framework, Access to Industrial Infrastructure, Vehicle Financing, Training, Technology Upgrading, Supplier Development, and Standards and Safety.



The drafting of the Ghana Automotive Component Manufacturing Policy will also provide incentives and a regulatory regime to attract component manufacturers into Ghana’s Automotive Industry whilst taking advantage of the existing resource.



The Ghana Automotive Industry Development Council will among others, develop an effective economic consultation structure to effectively address any issues related to Automotive Assembly activities and to provide input into any policy review exercise.



With the operationalisation of the Council, the Ghana Automotive Development Centre has also been established to serve as an Office Complex to among others host the Secretariat of the Council and provide offices for Policy Support, Vehicle Financing, Investment and Customs Facilitation, Training and Skills Development, Vehicle Testing and Certification as well as a showroom for exhibiting locally assembled vehicles.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen at the inauguration of the council appealed to all players in the industry to continue to work together to promote the development and competitiveness of the players in the auto industry in Ghana and position companies to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).