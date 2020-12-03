General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Ghana Audit Service orders Domelevo to return $4,020 imprest within 2 weeks

Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo

The Ghana Audit Service has asked the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo to return an imprest of $4,020 from his foreign travels in 2018.



According to the Service, the records available from the audit conducted shows that aside the per diem given to Domelevo for his United Kingdom (UK) travel, he failed to return the remainder.



This announcement was contained in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Audit Service, Edward Dua Agyemang.



He stated that, “The Auditors have since completed the audit and submitted their report to the Board. Records made available show that in March and April 2018 you travelled with George Swanzy Winful to London and The Hague, in addition to your total per-diem allowance of US$1,641.10 you were also given an additional amount of US$4,020.00 as accountable imprest.”



“The audit report shows that you have not retired the accountable imprest. In accordance with the laid down principle by the Auditor-General in his letter dated April 3, 2019, addressed to the late Mr. James Frempong, you are required to account for the amount of US$4,020.00 that was released to you with receipts within two weeks from the date of receipt of this letter.”



But reacting to the development however, Mr Dumelevo questioned the audacity of Mr Agyemang, stating that his tenure of office as the Board Chairman expired on October 11, 2020.



This, he said, was contrary to Section 5 of the Audit Service Act 2000 (Act 584).



“Until you provide evidence of your reappointment in accordance with article 189(1) and section 5(1) of Act 584, I deem you to be acting ultra vires and will treat you as such,” Mr Domelevo said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

