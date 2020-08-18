Regional News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Ghana Association of Elected Assembly Members inaugurates Savannah Regional executives

Ghana Association of Elected Assembly Members

The Ghana Association of Elected Assembly members (GAAM) has inaugurated it’s Savannah Regional executive body in Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital on 17th August, 2020.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM after the inauguration event at the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council conference hall, the Savannah Regional Public Relation officer of the association who doubles as the Assemblymember for the Nabori electoral area in the West Gonja District, Hon. Iddrisu Abdul-Rahman said the association was formed after the 17th December district level and unit committee elections held across Ghana.



He said the brain behind the formation of the association the Hon. Charles Adu Assinor who is currently the national President of the association and that the aim of the Association I’d to champion the cause of all elected assembly members in the country and also to seek the necessary constitutional amendments for the welfare of all assembly members in Ghana with the membership covering all the 16 regions of the country.



Hon. Abdul-Rahman disclosed that the association is non- partisan and represents not the interest of any political party in the country, adding that the association is registered with the Registrar General Department of Ghana and possesses all valid documents required by law to operate.



He said further that the association has almost 80% coverage of elected assembly members in the country and determined to cover the over 5,000 elected members across Ghana.



He, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to Chiefs, Religious leaders political parties and Non-governmental organisations to join hands in advocating for constitutional amendments for the welfare of assembly members since assembly members are the pivot of participatory democracy at the grassroots level and also the lower arm of government that interacts daily with the electorates and other elected members.



The Municipality Chief Executive (MCE) for the West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Hon. Saeed Jibril Muazu Jibril who was the special Guest of Honour at the inauguration ceremony said he has ever been an elected assembly member for the Zongo- Langbonto electoral area in Damongo for 10 years and knows very well the role and challenges assembly members go through.



He said it is, therefore, a very laudable idea that such an association is being formed especially without attaching it to any political party since that will make the association perform its duties much better.



The elected Executives of the Ghana Association of Elected Assembly members (GAAM) for the Savannah Region are Hon Yakubu Abdulai as President; Hon Thomson Abu as Vice President; Hon Shiraz-deen Mohammed as Secretary; Hon Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman as Public Relations Officer; Hon Ananpansah Abraham as Treasurer and Hon Mahama Yussif as Financial Secretary.



The rest are Hon Issahaku Hafisu as Coordinating Secretary; Hon Mohammed Yakubu Organiser and Hon Mohammed Abdul Adams as International relations officer.

