General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Army’s Jungle Warfare School (JWS), Achiase has held its fourth Passing-Out parade to celebrate the graduation of three hundred and four (304) Young Soldiers from the Basic Infantry Training Course 3.



The Army sacked 2 recruits who used forged documents to gain entry into the institution. The forgeries were discovered weeks into their training and were accordingly dismissed.



This comes at a time when the military is facing scrutiny and questions over the recruitment policy as seemingly “unqualified” applicants were seen passing out on social media.



The latest graduation parade took place on Friday, February 9, at the Square of the Seth Anthony Barracks, Achiase, with Brigadier General Anthony Ntem serving as the Reviewing Officer.



The training began training on Friday, August 11, 2023, lasting a total of 6 6omths, MyNewsGh.com learned.



The 304 recruits underwent comprehensive military training covering various aspects such as Physical Training, Tactics, Weapon Training, Drill, Military Law, Map Reading, Field Craft, and First Aid within the six (6) months they were camped.



The training aimed to equip them for the challenges of their future military careers.



At the awards ceremony, Private Ahatse Joshua was recognized as the Overall Best Recruit, Boahen Obed as Best in Drill, Private Marfo Foster as Best Academically, and Private Boateng Sandra as Best Female Recruit.