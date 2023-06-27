Ghana Armed Forces UNISFA GHANBATT 2 holds induction religious parade

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The Second Ghanaian Battalion (GHANBATT 2) serving with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has held its Consecration of the United Nations (UN) and the Battalion Colours as well as Induction Religious Parade for the Commanding Officer (CO) at the GHANBATT Headquarters at Athony Company Operating Base (COB), ABYEI.



The ceremony was held on Saturday 24 June 2023, under the theme “Duty Consciousness” to officially induct the CO of UNISFA GHANBATT 2 Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah into the office and to mark the successful insertion of the full complement into Sector South of UNISFA Area of Operational Responsibility (AoR).



The induction religious parade was officiated by Rev Lieutenant (Lt) Solomon Aidoo and Imam Lt Yunus Abdallah. The Clergy in their respective sermons expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the successful deployment of GHANBATT into the AoR and encouraged all ranks to discharge their duties diligently and consciously to help Command achieve UNISFA’s mandate. Additionally, the Clergy urged all to be submissive, humble, and conscious in the discharge of their duties so that GHANBATT would be victorious at the end of the tour of duty.



Lt Col ES Appiah in his remarks expressed his profound gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve as CO UNISFA GHANBATT 2 and reiterated his commitment to execute the mission of the GHANBATT. He expressed his gratitude to Ghana Armed Forces High Command, the Mission Leadership at UNISFA HQ, Troop Contributing Countries, Chiefs, Local Authorities, and Community Protection Committees in the ABYEI Box for their support over the period.



The CO also admonished all GHANBATT personnel to conduct themselves professionally throughout their stay in the mission area since discipline is the bedrock of every Armed Force. He urged all ranks to be cooperative, supportive, and loyal to Command and UNISFA towards the achievement of peace in Sector South of the ABYEI Box.



The Guest of Honour was the Sector South Commander of Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, Colonel John Ishmael Yao Boglo who doubles as the Ghanaian Contingent Commander. The Guest of Honour in his remarks stated that Ghana has participated under the auspices of the UN since its first deployment in ONUC in 1960 and UNISFA was not an exception.



He said Ghanaian Soldiers have and would continue to fulfill their commitment to international peace and security in diverse ways to signify their nobility and call to serve humanity with dignity and professionalism. He advised all to engage and cooperate with all stakeholders to cover all the gaps in the security architecture of UNISFA Areas of Operation in order to promote peace.



Also, present at the ceremony were CO Nepal Force Headquarters Support Unit, CO Nigerian Base Defence Company, Deputy Commanding Officer Indian Battalion, and representatives from Level 2 Hospital (GHANMED). Other dignitaries present were the UN Senior Civilian Staff from UNISFA headquarters, Military Observers/Staff Officers and United Nations Police, Staff of Troop Contributing Countries, and Chiefs from the neighbouring communities.















