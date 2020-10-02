General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Armed Forces Staff College admits 82 officers

The GAFCSC is mandated to train officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and allied officers in Africa

The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) has formally admitted 82 students into its Senior Command and Staff Course and 42 in it's Master of Science in Defence and International Politics (MDIP) Programme.



Out of a total number of students pursuing the courses, 60 are from Ghana with the remaining coming from nine African countries namely; Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo, the Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.



Commandant of the GAFCSC, Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, told the students that their admission has cemented the good relationship that exists between their countries and the Ghana Armed Forces, a tradition, which had been established in the College for many years now.



He advised the students to abide by the COVID-19 protocols, saying, “The restrictions and protocols in place here in the College are for our mutual benefits.”



According to Rear Admiral Beick-Baffour, the 11-month long course is aimed at developing and broadening the academic outlook of students for their responsibilities



He added, the students will be expected to display among other things, qualities of adaptability to the College’s environment, high sense of diligence, self-application and high sense of integrity





