Ghana Airport Company denies introduction of fumigation charge

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has denied reports of the imposition of luggage fumigation charge on passengers, asserting that no such decision has been made by the board



According to an Asaase Radio report, Board Chairman Paul Adom Otchere briefed President Akufo-Addo on the matter upon his return from France but the president kicked against the policy.



The news of a proposed US$7 per passenger luggage fumigation tax has sparked widespread backlash and condemnation across social and mainstream media platforms.



In a swift response to the circulating reports, Kwabena Nyarko, a member of the GACL board, expressed doubt about the authenticity of the claims. Nyarko emphasized that any significant policy proposal with tax implications on passengers would require thorough discussion and approval by the board, a step that has not taken place.



“I very much doubt the authenticity of this story. But, even if there is any truth in the news report about any such proposal, I can assure you that it is not a policy. It cannot be a policy of GACL," Nyarko clarified. He further reiterated that the GACL board had no prior knowledge of such a proposal and only became aware of it through internet sources.



