Ghana@67: ‘Herr seniorman’ – Netizens react to Akufo-Addo's use of ‘Kweku Ananse’ as entry song

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spectators and internet users have been left shocked at the choice of song for the president’s entry at the 67th Independence Day celebration held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Unlike earlier Independence Day celebrations where presidents made their entrance at parade grounds with patriotic songs, this year, event organizers decided to spice things up as they played Amerado’s hit single “Kweku Ananse” at the entry of President Nana Addo.



‘Kwaku Ananse’ encourages music lovers to be resolute and aim for their respective goals regardless of the number of times they fail or hit setbacks.



A section of netizens believe that the entry song is the president’s way of telling Ghanaians he is going to bounce back stronger respective of recent economic challenges.



Although surprised by the use of Amerado’s song as entry music for the president’s netizens were not enraged, rather they felt it was funny and ridiculous.



Check out some reactions from netizens





Prez. Akuffo Addo made his entry to 6th March parade with @Amerado_Burner ‘s Kwaku Ananse jam ???????????????? heeerrrrr !! Senior man pic.twitter.com/uzi0hk0K7T — STREET IS WATCHING ON YOUTUBE (@djsliming) March 6, 2024

The biggest thing ever to happen to Ghana music in 2024 is the President of Ghana using Kwaku Ananse by Amerado as entrance song at 67th Independence Day Celebration. #IndependenceDay #GhanaAt67 #Koforidua2024 #6thMarch pic.twitter.com/QGWhg01V8e — Alpha SarkCess (@AlphaSarkces) March 6, 2024

Akufo-Addo arrives at Independence ground with Amerado Burner’s 'Kweku Ananse' ???? pic.twitter.com/Bc2DpQkiUc — Connect 97.1fm (@Connect971fm) March 6, 2024

EAN/OGB