General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana @64: Akufo-Addo’s one-year promises in independence address

play videoAkufo-Addo delivering the 64th independence day address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 64th Independence Day address promised a number of changes that Ghanaians will benefit from by the time the 65th independence day is marked.



The 2021 edition of the national celebration took place today at the forecourt of the presidency in Accra. The subdued nature of the celebration was due to restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



In the latter part of his address after speaking on government’s economic recovery plans for the post-Coronavirus era, the president used the phrase ‘a year from now’ six times in outlining his projections spanning from health, jobs and education.



The president’s ‘a year from now’ pronouncements



A year from now, the benefits of economic recovery will begin to show. A year from now, our quest to move Ghana to a situation beyond aid will be accelerated and our self-reliance enhanced.



A year from today, we should regain our pride of place as the fastest-growing economy not only in Africa but also in the world.



A year from now, we should be processing more and more of our raw materials to help create jobs for the millions of Ghanaian youth.



A year from now, more and more Ghanaian children should be having access to education. A year from now, every district and region should have a hospital where residents will be able to have decent and affordable health care.



Fellow Ghanaians, this is not beyond us. If we put our hearts and minds to it, we; who were the first to gain our independence in colonial Africa can make it and protect our heritage and environment, he added.



Celebrations return to Accra amid restrictions



Ghana has over the years marked the Independence Day celebrations with a march past and performances from the security services in their full regalia. This year’s edition was a return to Accra after the previous two editions were held in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.



The country’s first president and prime minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, on March 6, 1957 declared Ghana independent from the British colonial regime making it the first African country to do so. The 64th edition is the first for the president after his successful re-election in 2020.



