General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Getting Bagbin elected as Speaker is my payback for his sweat – Muntaka

Member of Parliament for for Asawase Mubarak Muntaka

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has opened up on why he was assertive and determined during the election of the Speaker of Parliament in January last month.



He revealed on Accra-based Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he saw it as an opportunity to pay back current speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin who played a pivotal role in his political journey.



Aljahi Muntaka noted that but for the intervention of the seasoned politician, he may not have been a lawmaker, lauding him for all his sacrifices by driving to his house to convince him through his mother before he gave it a thought.



“I remember when he became speaker he was thanking us and I said no I was only paying back what he did for me in 2005. He drove to my house and spoke to my mother. He came then with the Regional Imam…if there is one person I don’t joke with in my life it is my mother. She got upset and said you small boy all these big guys are coming and you say you won’t stand? What do you think you are? Who do you think you are? What kind of rubbish is this? Better go and tell them you will stand”, he disclosed.



On his condition to accept to run for the party at the by-election he revealed “I told them my mother is putting pressure, can we have a deal? Bagbin asked what it was. I told them will go for one term so that you use that period to prepare a candidate and I would wash off my hands. Till date I am still doing the one term”, he laughed.