‘Get ready for another virus in 2021’ – Badu Kobi reveals

General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Rev. Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Rev. Emmanuel Badu Kobi has asked the world to brace itself for another deadly virus in 2021.



Prophesying during the church’s watch-night service, he said, just like covid-19 the new virus will originate from China.



“Another virus is coming and the source is China. It will pass through Europe,” he asserted.



Rev. Badu Kobi happens to be the second pastor in the country to prophesy about the outbreak of another virus.



Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah also spoke in a similar light when he predicted in an interview with Net 2 TV, that there will be a more deadly virus after Covid-19.



“Another virus will appear after coronavirus has left. It will be more deadly and kill a great number of people. It will be dangerous to the extent that even if you are in your room, you will hide under the bed. There will be no cure or vaccine for that particular virus,” he established.

