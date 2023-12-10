Get ready for a 'shocker' in 2024 - Anas Aremeyaw Anas hints at bombshell exposé in election year

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Ghana's renowned undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has dropped a hint about an upcoming exposé that will be released in January 2024.



The investigative piece, which promises to be both shocking and grim, left the seasoned journalist deeply disturbed.



In a recently shared video on GraphicOnline, Anas revealed the intensity of the content, confessing that he had to leave the screening in the middle of the film abruptly and never returned.



He emphasized the severity of the revelations by stating, "People can be evil."



The investigative mastermind teased that the exposé is slated for release on BBC Africa Eye, with a global impact expected as it airs on the world service



“Which is likely to be released on the BBC in January shocked me and I can tell you, get ready for a shocker on the BBC Africa eye.



"It will go globally; it will play on the world service. But even me, when I saw the film and I got to the middle, I got out and went away because the scenes are gory, people can be evil," he shared.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist who has gained international recognition for his undercover and investigative work.



He is known for keeping his identity concealed by wearing disguises, including masks and wigs, during his investigations. Anas has focused on exposing corruption, human rights abuses, and social issues in Ghana and other African countries.



Throughout his career, Anas has tackled various high-profile cases, uncovering wrongdoing in areas such as judicial corruption, human trafficking, and illegal exploitation. His investigative reports often involve hidden camera footage and undercover operations, providing an in-depth look at issues that might otherwise remain hidden.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas has received both praise and criticism for his unconventional methods. Supporters applaud his dedication to exposing corruption and promoting justice, while critics argue that his anonymity raises ethical concerns about accountability in journalism.



His work has been featured in documentaries and news outlets globally, bringing attention to critical issues and prompting discussions about transparency, accountability, and the role of investigative journalism in society.









