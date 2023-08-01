Get our roads fixed and we'll vote for you as our MP– Chief to DCE

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

The Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XIV, has tasked the aspiring Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Bismark Nkum who doubles as the District Chief Executive, to lobby for the repair of the deplorable Gomoa roads, particularly the Ankamu-Dewurampong Road and other roads leading to the Gomoa West District.



The traditional ruler noted that Gomoa West has deplorable roads, but the current MP has been unable to lobby for their repair.



He stated that despite the fact that the MP is from the opposition NDC and his government is not in office, some MPs from the opposition party are doing exceptionally well for their constituents.



He lamented that the poor condition of the roads had harmed their livelihood and health, particularly pregnant women.



He wants the roads fixed before the 2024 general elections.



He made the remarks after Nkum, the DCE, paid a courtesy call on him and his elders to seek their blessings in his bid to run for MP in 2024.



"Our roads are terrible. They have shared the national, but we have not. This is because the MP in this district claims his government was not in power. We are aware that his party is the opposition. However, there are opposition MPs who are doing an excellent job for their constituents. Some constituencies are still being developed by MPs who are not in government.



"We want to reassure the DCE that we will be there for him. He should be able to make us proud. Our roads are in bad shape, and we want them fixed. Unemployment is another major issue. Our young people are unemployed, and we need someone to help them find work. Several of our young people have finished university and other levels of education but are unemployed.”



For his part, the DCE revealed that his primary goal in running for MP is to bring development to the area.



He said the area was underdeveloped and that if elected MP, he would advocate for development projects and job opportunities in the area.



According to him, as DCE, he lobbied for the construction of a landing beach in the area, as well as other projects such as schools and CHPS Compounds.