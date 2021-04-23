Get grants to promote education development in Ghana – Adutwum to Ambassadors

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has asked Ghana’s Ambassadors and High Commissioners to work hard to secure grants from their host countries to promote the development of education in Ghana.



He said this in a tweet after an orientation workshop held for the Ambassadors and High Commissioners at the head office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



“Today at an orientation workshop at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra, I urged newly appointed Ghana’s Ambassadors and High Commissioners to liaise with donor agencies in their countries to get grants to promote education development in the country,” he said.



On Thursday, April 22, he explained in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Thursday, April 22 that education is the single most important tool for socio-economic development of the country.



The government is spending 20 per cent of its budget on education in Ghana, according to figures from the Finance Ministry



Justifying this figure, Dr. Adutwum who is also a lawmaker for Bosomtwe who also worked in the education sector in the United States of America (USA) said “The president is in full support of education transformation, I am swimming downstream all I have to do is to navigate very well bring all stakeholders along get people to understand that the nexus between education and economic transformation should be navigated carefully.



“Education should not be seen as an end in itself but a means to an end, not just to individuals but for the total transformation of the country.



“I don’t see any challenge greater than what I did in America that is why I welcomed this opportunity by the president to make sure that we can create a robust education system that then can lead to socio-economic transformation.”