Germany to support Ghana’s coronavirus vaccine production – Ambassador

German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, has revealed that Germany is offering support to the country to conduct a feasibility study on the possible manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.



Making the disclosure in a post shared on Twitter on Tuesday, April 13 Christoph Retzlaff said that some leading pharmaceutical firms from Germany have also begun cooperation projects in Ghana for the production of vaccines.



“Germany is supporting Ghana to do a feasibility study on vaccine production in Ghana. Leading global German pharmaceutical companies are also starting cooperation projects,” his tweet read.



President Akufo-Addo in December last year assured Ghanaians government is working to provide access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.



He added that a committee made up of a team of experts has been put together and tasked for the procurement, deployment and possible production of local vaccines for Ghana.



Ghana in the early hours of Wednesday February 24 became the first country in Africa to receive coronavirus vaccines from the COVID-19 Vaccines Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC) facility.



The consignment comprised of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford model, licensed to Serum Institute of India (SII) – referred to as “AZ/SII”



So far, close to 600,000 persons in Ghana have received their first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines.



