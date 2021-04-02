Germany plans to support the Ghanaian youth – German Ambassador

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Christoph Retzlaff, on Thursday, 1 April 2021, called on Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, and assured him of his country's continued support for the youth of Ghana in creating more jobs and education opportunities.



He also said that apart from German Automobile giant Volkswagen that has started operating in Ghana, Siemens, the German multinational conglomerate, has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Ghana and will soon commence business in the country.



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, and some Members of Parliament who were present spoke about the Parliamentary Friendship Associations of the two countries, Germany’s support to Ghana’s Parliament, among other issues.



In a related development, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana also called on the Speaker shortly after the German delegation.



The parties spoke on religion, peace, economic development, tripartite relations between Ghana and Israel, and Germany.