Germany-base philanthropist sympathize with Weija flood victims

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

A philanthropist and an Executive member of Health 4 You, Hon. Alhaji Jalali Yunusah, has sympathized with the communities affected by the dam spillage in Weija.



The areas affected by the dam spillage include Tettegu, Oblogo, Weija, White Cross, Ash Bread, SCC among other places in the Weija-Gbawe municipality of Greater Accra.



The Germany-based Ghanaian philanthropist who is also a resident of Weija urged the victims to remain calm saying he believes adequate measures will be put in place by the appropriate institutions to find a lasting solution to the problem to prevent such occurrence in the future.



According to him, he will engage some German experts to propose a plan and suggestions which will be put on paper for the government to consider implementing to end the perennial flood in the affected communities.



He said although the authorities stated that the dam was spilled to avoid a total collapse, they should have put in place measures for residents around the dam to avoid flooding and other related issues that has rendered thousands of residents homeless and few others losing their lives.



He called on the government to procure proper rescue equipment to strengthen the rescue management teams in the country to ensure that no life is lost during any disaster.



According to him, a viral video circulated on social media exposed the government over poor rescue equipment and it shows that the country is not ready to save the lives of Ghanaians should a huge flood occur.



He said he saw in the video that the rescue team deliberately ignored a dog to die in the flood adding that in Europe, the life of every living thing matter.



He further called on the rescue team to take note that animals are also important and part of God's creation hence the need to protect them from dying.



Hon. Alhaji Jalali Yunusah gave a verse in the Holy Qur'an where a prostitute was said to have given a dying dog water and Allah rewarded her with paradise.



Saving the dog's life he said could have averted some pending catastrophe in the country.



He suggested constant dredging of rivers that are linked to the dam to help solve part of the flooding problem.



Hon. Alhaji Jalali Yunusah urged the government to provide free health screening to the affected victims at the various rescue places. According to him, such disaster comes along with shock which could eventually affect the health of many of the victims.