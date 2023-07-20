German government reiterates commitment to Ghana’s security

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has reiterated the readiness of the German government to assist and support Ghana with regards to matters of its security.



The ambassador emphasized this during the commissioning of the Signal Training School in Accra on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



According to him, the German government's continuous engagement with Ghana is particularly significant in light of the withdrawal of German forces from Mali and also close ties with the United Nations.



“The visit of the German government is also shown in the context of the withdrawal of the German forces from Mali, following the decision of the government of Mali to finalise the cooperation with the United Nations. We strongly believe that this is not a very good development and I know from my talks with the officials here in this country that they share this critical view on this,” he said.



The Ambassador indicated that the German government is ready to continue aiding and support to Ghana amidst regional security challenges.



“This is a very serious development in the region, and I would like to take the opportunity here today to reiterate our readiness to continue to assist and support.



“As you can see this building, it follows this famous Ghanaian proverb which I love very much, and I use this proverb even though I follow a vegan diet. The proverb goes like ‘More beef doesn’t spoil the soup’. So, this is a nice chunk of beef in the soup, and we are very happy to be here today and to share this piece with you and wishing you who will be using it good luck for your education,” the ambassador continued.



To him, Ghana remains Germany’s premium partner in the West Africa region because it upholds democracy, and the rule of law, and promotes and respects human rights which are guiding principles for the partnership with Ghana.



“Ghana remains Germany’s premium partner in West Africa. For us, Ghana is a beacon of democracy in the region where insecurity is on the rise.



“For us, Ghana is an important partner because it is a country where the rule of law prevails and human rights for all are respected. And these are very important guiding principles for our engagements including the field of security in good times and in bad times,” he added.





