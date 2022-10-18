German customs impound roasted antelopes from Ghana in Munich

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian woman has reportedly been caught in Munich, Germany, illegally attempting to sneak in roasted antelopes from Ghana.



According to mirror.co.uk, the Ghanaian woman, whose name was withheld, was caught with two roasted antelopes inside an air passenger's luggage after she was checked by customs officers when she arrived at the Munich airport from Ghana.



The antelopes were found after her bag was x-rayed, and officials were shocked to see two roasted antelope bodies crushed so they would fit inside the bag.



The report indicated that one of their legs was crushed and others twisted, as well as its head, pulled back so that it could fit inside her travelling bag.



The woman, after questioning, said that she did not know her action was wrong and that she needed antelope meant for a "snack".



She explained to the customs officials that antelopes are a delicacy in Ghana and claimed that she had packed the animals as a snack for the long journey.



The officers did accept her explanation because her action flouts the animal health regulations of Germany.



A spokesperson for the Customs Headquarters in Munich, Thomas Meister, said that "such a seizure is something extraordinary."



He indicated that they confiscated the antelope for immediate destruction.



This is not the first time a Ghanaian has been caught with bush meat while entering another country.



US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, in April 2022, reported discovering some unusual items in the baggage of a passenger arriving from Ghana at the Washington Dulles International Airport.



CNN reports that three and a half pounds of bat meat, 12 pounds of tetrapolar (a flowering plant from West Africa), turkey berries (yellow-green, pea-sized berries), and eggplants were among the items found in the baggage of the said passenger.



A news release from Customs and Border Protection indicated that the passenger from Maryland arrived from the West African country on April 5.



The plants were seized and destroyed while the meat was handed over to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



