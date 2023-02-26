German Armed Forces hand over dog kennels and facilities to 11 Mechanised Battalion

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: GNA

The German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group GAFTAG, has handed over a structural facility to the 11 Mechanised Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces based in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.



The facility which has four dog kennels, a storeroom, a washroom, a kitchen, restroom amongst other range of facilities was commissioned by the Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center, Major-General Richard Gyane, assisted by Brigadier General Matthew Essien the General Officer Commanding Northern Command and the Head of Mission GAFTAG, Lieutenant Colonel Bernd Frei



A statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate, Ghana Army and signed by Naval Captain Micheal Addo Larbi, said the facility was completed and handed over on 17 February 2023



A new vehicle was also handed over to the 11 Mechanised Dog Team to help facilitate their duties.



The commissioning ceremony was followed by two demonstrations with three Dog handlers from the Ghana Army.



The dogs successfully detected a C4 explosive substance that was hidden in bags, they also detected a weapon that had been fired and hidden in the bushes. The dogs were able to identify the explosive substance.



The dog handlers, also drawn from the 11 Mechanised Battalion, were trained at the Ghana National Dog Academy along with their assigned dogs.



Additionally, three soldiers from the 10 Mechanised Battalion are also undergoing the same training at the Academy that would end in December this year.