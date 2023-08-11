German Ambassador highlights diverse undertakings of the German Embassy in Ghana

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

In an informative conversation, German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has elaborated on the multifaceted projects and collaborations that the German Embassy is actively pursuing in the West African nation.



The ambassador sheds light on the embassy's role as a conduit for diverse activities, representing the entire spectrum of the German government's endeavours in Ghana.



Speaking with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on GhanaWeb Special, he likened the embassy's role to that of a ‘system integrator,’ skilfully orchestrating the representation of various activities undertaken by distinct ministries in Germany.



He explained, "We are trying to represent all these different activities the distinct ministries are undertaking with Ghana. So we have, of course, important projects going on in the development cooperation field."



He highlighted the pivotal role of two major implementation agencies present in Ghana, GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau), in executing vital projects across three core domains.



"We have two major implementation agencies present here in Ghana, the GIZ and the KfW, implementing these projects in three major fields. I call them the three Gs," he shared with enthusiasm.



The first ‘G’ stands for ‘Green Energy,’ reflecting Germany's commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions within Ghana's economy.



This initiative aligns with global efforts to address climate change and promote environmentally friendly practices.



The second ‘G’ he added embodies ‘Growth and Employment,’ a crucial aspect of the collaboration that emphasizes economic development and job creation.



Through various projects, the German Embassy aims to support Ghana's efforts to expand its economic opportunities and enhance the livelihoods of its citizens.



The third ‘G’ symbolizes ‘Good Governance,’ an essential foundation for stable and prosperous nations.



The embassy is actively engaged in initiatives aimed at strengthening governance structures, promoting transparency, and upholding the rule of law.



In the realm of economics, the ambassador highlighted ongoing projects orchestrated by Germany's Ministry of Economics in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Industry and Trade.



These projects, spanning sectors like construction and quality control, reflect a shared commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and bolstering Ghana's industrial landscape.



Ambassador Krull also underscored Germany's significant agenda in research and science.



"Our Ministry of Science and Research alone has a portfolio of 150 million until 2027 for cooperation with Ghana," he shared. This commitment to fostering innovation and knowledge exchange underscores the mutual benefits of collaboration in these crucial domains.”











