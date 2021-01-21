General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Georgette Djaba is dead

Private Legal practitioner Georgette Djaba was daughter to renowned politician Henry Kojo Djaba

A daughter of renowned politician and former Convention People’s Party activist, Henry Kojo Djaba has passed on.



According to a mynewsgh.com report, Georgette Ami Dede Djaba died from complications of the fast-spreading pandemic after coming down from the UK to the country to spend the yuletide.



More details surrounding the circumstances of her death have not been clarified while family have requested for privacy in mourning, the report further adds.



Madam Georgette Djaba, a private legal practitioner in the UK was recently in the news for coming hard at the late former president JJ Rawlings over the funding of his children to an elite school in England.



While recounting the struggles of her late father, Madam Georgette questioned how someone who could not afford gari and beans managed to send his children to one of the prestigious schools in the UK.



"In 1979, because they confiscated all his assets and bank accounts. At the time three of my brothers were in Millfield School, Somerset. A private boarding school and because they confiscated his business, my brothers could not go to school. So, they did not go to university.



“That is the same school JJ Rawlings took his children. One of the best boarding schools in the whole country. My question is where did JJ Rawlings get 10,000 pounds a year from to pay his children’s fees. Where did he get the money from? He explained to us that he couldn’t even buy ‘yoko gari’. He had to buy it on credit. In his house he had a helicopter seat as a chair in his hall. He told us that,” she said.



Profile



Ms Ami Dede Djaba was born on 21 January 1961 at Koforidua in the Eastern Region as the firstborn of 22 children. Her father was the popular Henry Djaba. Dede’s mother, Gladys Opoku hails from Koforidua. Her grandmother, Hannah Akore is from Akropong Akwapim, and her late grandfather from Krobo in Asante-Mampong.



Dede attended Morning Star school as a pioneer student and an all-rounder who excelled in academia in addition to athletics, drama and gymnastics.



She passed the common entrance at 9 years old with an extremely high score, coming third in the whole of Ghana and fifth in West-Africa, gaining her admission to Wey Gey Hey, in Cape-Coast at 10 years old with an added bonus of a Cocoa Marketing Board scholarship on merit.



She attained a BA Hons, LL. B, LL.M (School of Oriental & African Studies) and the Solicitors’ Final Exams at the College of Law, London. She trained as a Solicitor with a prestigious firm, namely, Foot & Bowden, now Foot Antsey in Plymouth. She commenced an M.Phil/Ph.D. Her Thesis titled: “Domestic abuse in the Ghanaian family: the case for Ghanaians in London”.



She was very active in the politics of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.