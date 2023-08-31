Geological Survey sensitizes northern sector journalists on earthquake, other seismic occurrences

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A day’s capacity-building workshop about the mandate and activities of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has been held for some selected media practitioners in the Northern sector .



On Thursday, 31 August 2023, the GGSA held a sensitization program for over forty journalists in the Northern Sector to educate them on the earthquake and other seismic activities.



The Director-General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, Mr. Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle gave detailed presentation, that captured the history of the GGSA, its mandate, activities and policies that will enable it execute its mandate effectively.



Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle also shed light on the role the media plays in providing accurate information about earthquake and seismic activities in the country.



He explained that the GGSA is looking to partner media houses across the country to sensitize Ghanaians on the safety measures to deploy in the wake of earthquakes.



Whiles assuring the journalists of the openness of the GGSA to collaborating with them, Mr Mwinbelle charged the media to leverage on the relationship and help bridge the gap between the GGSA and the public.



“The mandate of the authority has been amongst others to conduct geological investigation, conduct seismic monitoring for the country and to advice government on issues of geo-science as well as being the national repository of all geological information”, he stated.



“We find it necessary to come to the Northern Sector to use the media in the region to help educate the public on the mandate of the GGSA and get them to know exactly what we are doing in terms of national development,” he added.



The Head of Seismology Unit of the GGSA, Mr. Nicholas Opoku equipped the journalist with knowledge in earthquake disaster response.



He enacted a perfect demonstration of steps that one must take in the event of earthquakes and other natural disasters that fall within the jurisdiction of the GGSA.



The journalists acknowledged the efforts of the GGSA in seeking to form an alliance that will help spread the information about seismic occurrences in the country.



They promised to play their part by providing education to the public about earthquakes and the safety measures they can resort to in the event of earthquakes.





*END*



*MLNR-PR UPDATES*